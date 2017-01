The Latest: Police say no arrests at Women's March in DC WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the Women's March on Washington and associated protests around the world (all times EST):...

AP PHOTOS: Women's marches flood parks, streets worldwide Masses of people flooded parks, streets and city squares around the world Saturday marching in solidarity in a show of empowerment and a stand against President Donald Trump....

Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide WASHINGTON (AP) -- In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged....

From London to LA, women's marches pack cities big and small CHICAGO (AP) -- Chicago. Oklahoma City. London. Los Angeles....

'Is God mad?' Mississippi tornado wreaks havoc; kills 4 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) -- Rain was pouring down in the pre-dawn darkness, and the wind was picking up as Darryl McMorris ran for his daughters' bedroom. The windows started blowing out as he dove on top of his girls, grabbing one under each arm as he tried to protect them....

Bergdahl case presents early legal test of Trump rhetoric RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- A military court will weigh the real-world consequences of President Donald Trump's fiery rhetoric as Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl argues he can't get a fair trial under his new commander in chief....

National Park Service tweeting again after suspension WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Interior Department began tweeting again Saturday, a day after an employee shared tweets that appeared unsympathetic to President Donald Trump and prompted a temporary, department-wide freeze on tweeting from its official accounts....

Indiana residents hope Pence keeps their interests in mind INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- When Fort Wayne needed expensive airport improvements, its mayor contacted an influential Indiana native - then-Vice President Dan Quayle - to help secure federal funding....

El Chapo's new home: a jail that held mobsters, terrorists NEW YORK (AP) -- In the heart of bustling lower Manhattan sits one of the country's most secure federal lockups - and the new home of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman....