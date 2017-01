Trump's wall met with skepticism, unease on US-Mexico border SAN DIEGO (AP) -- As President Donald Trump announced his plans for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, Border Patrol agents in San Diego on the lookout for drugs and smugglers drove all-terrain vehicles along a barrier that reaches 18 feet, topped by razor wire and reinforced by cameras and lighting....

Ex-foster kids: Abuse was routine in dismembered teen's home Before her torturous death, Grace Packer grew up in a hotbed of emotional, physical and sexual abuse, according to three children fostered by the adoptive mother who now stands charged, along with her boyfriend, of killing and dismembering the 14-year-old girl as part of a barbaric rape-murder fantasy....

For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little benefit WASHINGTON (AP) -- While Wall Street celebrates yet another stock market record - surpassing 20,000 on the Dow Jones industrial average - many Americans have little reason to cheer....

Dow 20,000: What does it mean and where does it go? With the Dow Jones industrials above 20,000, it's natural to ask what's going on and what, if anything, investors should do. Here are some answers to common questions that people have about the stock market....

Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80 LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mary Tyler Moore didn't have it all on her 1970s sitcom, but what she had was enough....

Farm to table: A bit tricky in winter, but in high demand MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) -- Demand driven by the farm-to-table movement knows no seasons, so farmers in colder areas of the country increasingly use greenhouses and similar structures to meet wintertime demand for local produce....

Horse is left behind, survives 6 weeks in Wyoming wilderness CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) -- On a 16-mile trek off a mountain, a young horse lay down - she could not go another step. The mare looked deathly ill to the men leading a train of horses out of a base camp for hunting and fishing excursions....

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum NEW YORK (AP) -- Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum where he has been chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's inauguration....

Sign of the times: Signs from women's marches being saved BOSTON (AP) -- Protest signs that were carried at women's marches around the world are now being saved as cultural treasures by museums, libraries and colleges....