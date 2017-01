The Latest: Thousands in Boston protest Trump's order LONDON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions (all times local):...

Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests NEW YORK (AP) -- President Donald Trump's immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering opposition to the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts....

Trump wants to enlist local police in immigration crackdown PHOENIX (AP) -- To build his highly touted deportation force, President Donald Trump is reviving a long-standing program that deputizes local officers to enforce federal immigration law....

California looks to build $7 billion legal pot economy SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- The future of California's legal marijuana industry is being shaped in a warren of cubicles tucked inside a retired basketball arena, where a garden of paper cannabis leaves sprouts on file cabinets and a burlap sack advertising "USA Home Grown" dangles from a wall....

Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught up in ban LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A woman traveling to Indiana to care for her cancer-stricken mother, a family physician who has lived in the U.S. for two decades, and a Minneapolis woman about to become a U.S. citizen were among those caught in the net cast by President Donald Trump when he banned travelers from entering the country from Muslim-majority nations....

Police stymied in search for twins missing 10 years PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Two weeks after child welfare workers removed four children from a woman's suburban Pittsburgh home in June for alleged neglect, they discovered an even bigger problem: The woman has two other children who are missing, and haven't been seen alive for more than a decade....

Plea in murder case from unlikely spot: the victim, a priest ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) -- The Rev. Rene Robert devoted his life to helping society's most troubled, working with drug addicts and criminals, and even signing a "Declaration of Life" that called for his killer to be spared execution in the event of his murder....

South Dakota lawmakers could scrap voter-backed ethics rules PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -- South Dakota legislators are set to dismantle new ethics regulations that voters imposed on them less than three months ago, a brazen test of whether elected officials or their constituents should have the final say....

Trump mulling fate of young immigrants protected by Obama WASHINGTON (AP) -- Missing from President Donald Trump's blitz of immigration orders was any mention of the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants protected from deportation by former President Barack Obama....