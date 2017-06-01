Cedar City being considered for vet cemetery Most states have a federally run veterans cemetery. Utah does not, but that may possibly change in 2017. It was reported last week that the National Cemetery Administration is looking at two sites ...
Jan 06, 2017 | 0 | 11 |
by
Craig Bennett Iron County TodayIron County Today
Proposed tax cut voted down by commissioners PAROWAN--The Iron County Commissioners voted down a proposed property tax cut for Iron County residents, but did vote to give employees in Iron County a small raise in the 2017 budget. The commissi...
Dec 22, 2016 | 0 | 32 |
by
Craig Bennett Iron County TodayIron County Today
Food, Nature and Stuff: A truth in food The way Americans live is a force of culturalization around the world. I’ve recently returned to Cedar City from the Oil Pipeline protest in Standing Rock, North Dakota, and I find myself romancing...
Ground broken for new Sonrise church On Sunday afternoon, leaders of the Sonrise Christian Fellowship broke ground on the property where the Fellowship’s new church will be located. Members of the community and the congregation were t...
Dec 08, 2016 | 0 | 47 |
by
Kelsey Keener Iron County TodayIron County Today
SUMA Family Arts Night Series returning next month CEDAR CITY--Beginning in January 2017, the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA), SUU, and artsFUSION will team up on select Monday nights to bring performing and visual arts to life for families in S...
Dec 22, 2016 | 0 | 35 |
by
Ashley H Pollock College of Performing and Visual ArtsIron County Today
How it began for LaVell and me By time this column is published, there will have been dozens of articles and columns written about former BYU football coach LaVell Edwards, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 86. Many people were ...
Jan 06, 2017 | 0 | 8 |
by
Tom Haraldsen tharaldsen@davisclipper.comIron County Today
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- The Iraq war veteran held in the fatal shooting of five people inside Fort Lauderdale's airport answered questions in a clear voice Monday as he was appointed public defenders and told he could face the death penalty....
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Meryl Streep's acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes turned out to be the opening volley in a war of words with President-elect Donald Trump....
FORESTVILLE, Calif. (AP) -- A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides....
NEW YORK (AP) -- Dan Zhong's two-story home in Livingston, New Jersey, is unremarkable by suburban standards, but the businessman's lawyers have told a judge he is willing to pay $144,000 per month to turn the place into a private jail where he can comfortably await trial on charges he exploited immigrant Chinese laborers....
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- As the last of the top jobs in the Trump administration are handed out in Washington, Gov. Chris Christie is looking increasingly like the guy in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" who is told: "You get nothing! You lose! Good day, sir!"...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- In a courtroom a mile from the church slayings, wounds re-opened as nearly two dozen friends and relatives of the nine victims shared cherished memories and opined about a future without a mother, father, sister or brother....
DALLAS (AP) -- A white Texas policeman was suspended without pay for 10 days, but will not be fired, after an incident in which he was caught on video wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced Monday....
EASTON, Pa. (AP) -- A woman charged with killing and dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy she and her boyfriend shared had previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children's welfare agency, authorities said Monday....