  • Food, Nature and Stuff: A truth in food
    by Cody Smith Iron County Today
    01.06.17 - 02:11 pm
  • Cedar City being considered for vet cemetery
    by Craig Bennett Iron County Today
    01.06.17 - 01:59 pm
  • How it began for LaVell and me
    by Tom Haraldsen tharaldsen@davisclipper.com
    01.06.17 - 02:09 pm
  • THE RUT LESS TRAVELED: New Year, Same Results?
    by Corey B.
    01.06.17 - 02:11 pm
    • Iron County News
    3XRA_veterans_cemetery_picture.jpg
    Cedar City being considered for vet cemetery
    Most states have a federally run veterans cemetery. Utah does not, but that may possibly change in 2017. It was reported last week that the National Cemetery Administration is looking at two sites ...
    Jan 06, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 11 11 recommendations | email to a friend
    full story
    Passage of mental health bill lauded by local NAMI officials
    On Dec. 1, House Resolution 34 was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives by a stunning vote of 392 to 26. The Mental Health Reform bill is widely referred to as the 21st Centure Cures Act. Wa...
    Dec 30, 2016 | 0 0 comments | 22 22 recommendations | email to a friend
    full story
    Proposed tax cut voted down by commissioners
    PAROWAN--The Iron County Commissioners voted down a proposed property tax cut for Iron County residents, but did vote to give employees in Iron County a small raise in the 2017 budget. The commissi...
    Dec 22, 2016 | 0 0 comments | 32 32 recommendations | email to a friend
    full story

  • Cedar Police Chief grateful for community support on events
    by Kelsey Keener Iron County Today
    12.22.16 - 03:25 pm
  • Iron County Courthouse to close for repairs
    by Tom Haraldsen Iron County Today
    12.22.16 - 03:24 pm
  • ‘Vapor’ shop may have to change name or move
    by Kelsey Keener Iron County Today
    12.18.16 - 07:52 pm
  • Lots of unclaimed property in Iron County
    by Tom Haraldsen Iron County Today
    12.18.16 - 07:51 pm
  • Drivers beware: You must yield to emergency vehicles
    by Craig Bennett Iron County Today
    12.18.16 - 07:44 pm
  • Council weighs in on an animal shelter
    by Kelsey Keener Iron County Today
    12.18.16 - 07:32 pm
  • Work progressing on Navajo Lake Road
    by Craig Bennett Iron County Today
    12.08.16 - 11:02 am
  • Cosmic Contemplations
    by Zach Schierl Cedar Breaks National Monument
    12.08.16 - 10:59 am

    Opinion

  • THE RUT LESS TRAVELED: New Year, Same Results?
    by Corey B.
    01.06.17 - 02:11 pm
  • Happy National Polka Music Month!
    by Peri Kinder
    01.06.17 - 02:10 pm
  • Happy Birthing in the New Year
    by Stacey Davis For Iron County Today
    01.06.17 - 01:58 pm
    Religion

    Arts & Ent

  • A ‘Noteworthy’ Christmas present suggestion
    by Mary Anne Andersen Cedar City Arts Council
    12.18.16 - 07:37 pm
  • Dance Your Way Through History
    by From SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts
    12.08.16 - 11:20 am
  • CVHS to hold annual Christmas concert
    by Charley Walquist Iron County Today
    12.08.16 - 11:17 am
    Sports

  • Lumberjack women rally over T-Birds
    by Tom Zulewski Iron County Today
    01.06.17 - 02:08 pm
  • -T-Birds getting better, patience still necessary
    by Tom Zulewski
    01.06.17 - 02:07 pm
  • Tigers get by Falcon girls
    by Tom Zulewski Iron County Today
    01.06.17 - 02:06 pm
    National News
    Airport shooting suspect makes initial court appearance
    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- The Iraq war veteran held in the fatal shooting of five people inside Fort Lauderdale&apos;s airport answered questions in a clear voice Monday as he was appointed public defenders and told he could face the death penalty....
    2017-01-09 12:01:41 -0700
    Trump, McCain weigh in on Meryl Streep's Globes speech
    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Meryl Streep&apos;s acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes turned out to be the opening volley in a war of words with President-elect Donald Trump....
    2017-01-09 12:41:58 -0700
    Storm floods vineyards, forces evacuations in Calif., Nevada
    FORESTVILLE, Calif. (AP) -- A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides....
    2017-01-09 14:05:28 -0700
    Forced labor case raises new doubts on 'gilded cage' jailing
    NEW YORK (AP) -- Dan Zhong&apos;s two-story home in Livingston, New Jersey, is unremarkable by suburban standards, but the businessman&apos;s lawyers have told a judge he is willing to pay $144,000 per month to turn the place into a private jail where he can comfortably await trial on charges he exploited immigrant Chinese laborers....
    2017-01-09 13:41:47 -0700
    Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- A massive manhunt was underway Monday in central Florida as authorities searched for a man accused of shooting and killing an Orlando police officer....
    2017-01-09 13:04:13 -0700
    Stuck without a Trump job, Christie is back in New Jersey
    TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- As the last of the top jobs in the Trump administration are handed out in Washington, Gov. Chris Christie is looking increasingly like the guy in &quot;Willy Wonka &amp; the Chocolate Factory&quot; who is told: &quot;You get nothing! You lose! Good day, sir!&quot;...
    2017-01-09 13:50:15 -0700
    Wounds re-open as Dylann Roof's sentencing nears
    CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- In a courtroom a mile from the church slayings, wounds re-opened as nearly two dozen friends and relatives of the nine victims shared cherished memories and opined about a future without a mother, father, sister or brother....
    2017-01-09 14:15:55 -0700
    Chief: Woman 'shocked' at short sanction for Texas officer
    DALLAS (AP) -- A white Texas policeman was suspended without pay for 10 days, but will not be fired, after an incident in which he was caught on video wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced Monday....
    2017-01-09 13:52:33 -0700
    The Latest: Homes searched for suspect in police shooting
    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in Orlando, Florida (all times local):...
    2017-01-09 14:11:19 -0700
    Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
    EASTON, Pa. (AP) -- A woman charged with killing and dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy she and her boyfriend shared had previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children&apos;s welfare agency, authorities said Monday....
    2017-01-09 14:00:11 -0700
