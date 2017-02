US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide SEATTLE (AP) -- A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country....

Trump inherits a healthy job market, with solid hiring WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has inherited a healthy-looking job market from his predecessor, with the U.S. economy registering a burst of hiring in January and an influx of Americans looking for work....

Iraqi 'speechless' after 7-year-wait to get into US NEW YORK (AP) -- Munther Alaskry first bonded with American Marines over a shared love of Metallica. He later cleared roads of bombs for U.S. troops and translated for them, helping the military navigate his war-torn country....

Refugee resettlement agencies brace for funding loss SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Refugee resettlement organizations are bracing for significant funding cuts and possible layoffs over the coming months during President Donald Trump's temporary refugee ban....

Union official blames staffing shortage for guard death SMYRNA, Del. (AP) -- The killing of a guard during an inmate uprising at Delaware's largest prison this week was entirely preventable, according to a correctional officers' union leader who blamed state officials for ignoring chronic staffing shortages that put prison workers at greater risk....

'El Chapo' lawyers say jail conditions are too strict in NYC NEW YORK (AP) -- He's locked up 23 hours a day. His wife can't visit him. He can't call anyone, except his lawyers. He even was denied water, his lawyers say....

Proposed fine against Dakota Access company to get hearing BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- The developer of the Dakota Access pipeline will have to present evidence at a hearing to prove the company didn't willfully violate North Dakota rules when it failed to provide details of how it planned to avoid disturbing Native American artifacts during construction, state regulators said....

Ohio school recovers Holocaust survivors' recorded melodies AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Wire recordings of Holocaust survivors singing melodies at a refugee camp in France in 1946 are being heard for the first time in decades, thanks to university employees in Ohio who pieced together a device to listen to them....

'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, despite outcry AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A Texas Senate panel shrugged off 16 hours of sometimes tearful pleas and defiant opposition to approve a "sanctuary cities" proposal that would withhold grant funding from local jurisdictions that don't hand over immigrants already in custody for possible deportation....