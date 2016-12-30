Proposed tax cut voted down by commissioners PAROWAN--The Iron County Commissioners voted down a proposed property tax cut for Iron County residents, but did vote to give employees in Iron County a small raise in the 2017 budget. The commissi...
Dec 22, 2016 | 0 | 17 |
Craig Bennett Iron County TodayIron County Today
Ground broken for new Sonrise church On Sunday afternoon, leaders of the Sonrise Christian Fellowship broke ground on the property where the Fellowship’s new church will be located. Members of the community and the congregation were t...
Dec 08, 2016 | 0 | 33 |
Kelsey Keener Iron County TodayIron County Today
SUMA Family Arts Night Series returning next month CEDAR CITY--Beginning in January 2017, the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA), SUU, and artsFUSION will team up on select Monday nights to bring performing and visual arts to life for families in S...
Dec 22, 2016 | 0 | 20 |
Ashley H Pollock College of Performing and Visual ArtsIron County Today
Losing streak reaches seven for SUU men The Southern Utah men’s basketball team saw its losing streak reach seven straight games as non-conference play wrapped up with a pair of road games last week. On Dec. 21, the Thunderbirds fell beh...
Dec 30, 2016 | 0 | 6 |
Tom Zulewski Iron County TodayIron County Today
Revelers around the world have been welcoming 2017 with crackling fireworks displays and loud cheering, saying goodbye to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and the deaths of several beloved performers....
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A federal judge in Texas on Saturday ordered a halt to another Obama administration effort to strengthen transgender rights, this time over health rules that social conservatives say could force doctors to violate their religious beliefs....
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Several states around the country on Saturday asked cybersecurity experts to re-examine state and utility networks after a Vermont utility's laptop was found to contain malware U.S. officials say is linked to Russian hackers....
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) -- The heart of an unborn child beat strong and steady through an amplified monitor, as physician Leslie Hayes examined a pregnant 40-year-old who recently was weaned from heroin with help from anti-craving medication....
ANNA, Texas (AP) -- In the Army, Richard Ress survived duty in some of the most dangerous parts of Afghanistan, but on a July day in 2009, he seemed ready for his life to end in the back of a Texas police car facing his third drunken-driving arrest in less than a year....
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Planned Parenthood has asked a federal judge to stop Texas from cutting it from the state's Medicaid program, which the nation's largest abortion provider says would reduce health services for nearly 11,000 low-income women....
JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) -- The suspect in the fatal shooting of a first-year Pennsylvania trooper was shot and killed after making threats to police who located him Saturday morning, authorities said....